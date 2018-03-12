home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Esha Gupta tweets about Syrian crisis, gets trolled

First published: February 27, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Updated: February 27, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

B-town actress Esha Gupta is not someone to be messed around with. She doesn’t shy away from trolls on social media and in a recent development, she shut down a few troublemakers. The Baadshaho actress put up a picture on twitter of an injured child and mentioned about the troubles faced by Syria.

In her tweet the actress had said that it does not care which country or religion she has, humanity is dying and the death of children should come to a stop. Esha had the inhuman conditions in Syria in mind when tweeting the image. In Syria, about 510 people including 127 minors were killed after attacks in Eastern Ghouta that continued for a week.

Though she put a post that reflected thoughts shared my many on various social media platforms, trolls insulted the actress for ignoring Indian problems.

Syrian government forces continued their airstrikes on Sunday, February 25 on Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb, hours after the UN Security Council had approved a resolution that demanded a 30 day nationwide cease-fire.

Esha was not ready to be put down and got back at her attackers quickly. She reminded the trolls about their ‘profound dumbness’ and their unnecessary need to look at religion and borders at every issue. ​

 

