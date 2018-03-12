Esha Gupta tweets about Syrian crisis, gets trolled

B-town actress Esha Gupta is not someone to be messed around with. She doesn’t shy away from trolls on social media and in a recent development, she shut down a few troublemakers. The Baadshaho actress put up a picture on twitter of an injured child and mentioned about the troubles faced by Syria.

I don’t care which country or religion or government I have, humanity is dying. The children are dying and it needs to stop,now #SyriaIsBleeding pic.twitter.com/8EVPXgcScT — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) February 25, 2018

In her tweet the actress had said that it does not care which country or religion she has, humanity is dying and the death of children should come to a stop. Esha had the inhuman conditions in Syria in mind when tweeting the image. In Syria, about 510 people including 127 minors were killed after attacks in Eastern Ghouta that continued for a week.

Though she put a post that reflected thoughts shared my many on various social media platforms, trolls insulted the actress for ignoring Indian problems.

Mam i don't know u tweeted it from ac room or non ac room

I m with u let's go to Syria find them & save them if u agree let's go — kala bhai panther (@MohitBackAgain) February 26, 2018

Please keep quit and wishes sridevi — Yash Agarwal (@YashAga33557435) February 25, 2018

#IndiaIsNotBleeding but have worst condition as Childrens are dying with system failure in many region then anyother country. Please help for Humanity, strat with your own country @eshagupta2811. Raise voice against it. Thanks — Rinku Gupta (@ImRinkuGupta) February 26, 2018

Why don't you go to Syria and help them as much as you can? Sitting in the ac room and giving lecture is much easy,,,if I were you, I would go there and help them,,,,, — AMARJEET KUMAR (@amarjeetkumar82) February 26, 2018

Syrian government forces continued their airstrikes on Sunday, February 25 on Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb, hours after the UN Security Council had approved a resolution that demanded a 30 day nationwide cease-fire.

Your dumbness is profound, there is a difference when you are KILLING them. That’s the problem with you trollers, good for nothing, even in Humanity you see borders. Even for children you see religion. This is what is called the dark age. #HumanRightsDiedInSyria #PrayForSyria https://t.co/tXrjJ8et5J — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) February 27, 2018

Esha was not ready to be put down and got back at her attackers quickly. She reminded the trolls about their ‘profound dumbness’ and their unnecessary need to look at religion and borders at every issue. ​