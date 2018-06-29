Even after divorce, these Bollywood celebs are cordial with each other

It is surely sad to hear the news of our favourite celebrity couple ending the relation, with the two parting their ways. But, then they set an example for us even after getting divorced. Nowadays Bollywood celebs are being goals, even after they have called it quits with respect to their relationships and marriages. How, you ask? Well, by not being bitter and badmouthing each other, like it used to happen in the old times. Nowadays, the celebs are cordial and friendly even after they have separated. For the sake of kids, and also for the sake of their own peace and sanity, this is something which we admire immensely, especially in a conservative society like ours.

So here’s a list of celeb couples who are cordial and super pals, even after ending their relationship.

Aamir Khan – Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. Aamir then got married to Kiran Rao, but Reena and Aamir have always maintained a cordial relationship. They even meet on festivals, and the two share a great bond.

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood sweethearts. Their separation surely came as a shock to us as they symbolized a beautiful Bollywood fairytale. But, even after getting divorced they have maintained a good friendship. They are spotted together almost all the time. They go to vacations with each other and their kids and friends too. Sussanne has also supported Hrithik in his fight against Kangana Ranaut.

Arbaaz Khan – Malaika Arora

Arbaaz and Malaika ended their eighteen years of marriage in 2016. But, the two are very cordial with each other. Malaika is also a hit in the Khan family and is often spotted with them in the family gatherings and at public events. Recently, when Arbaaz was stuck in a betting controversy, Malaika was the first one to go and meet him.

Kalki Koechlin – Anurag Kashyap

Kalki and Anurag tied the knot in 2011, and in 2015 they decided to part their ways. However, even after getting divorced Kalki and Anurag are good friends. Kalki is also ready to work with Anurag and a few months ago the two had also featured on a digital show together.

Farhan Akhtar – Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani’s decision to get divorced surely came as a surprise. But, the two are setting an example for us by being on good terms with each other even after getting separated.

Arjun Rampal – Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced their separation just a few months ago. They are yet to get divorced but the actor had given an official statement about his separation with his wife. In the statement itself Arjun stated that they would be always be there for each other, especially for their kids.

We are glad these celebs had the guts to end the relationships that were not working and were mature enough to handle it in the best positive manner. Something to learn, isn’t it?