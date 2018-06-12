Even if I have five scenes in the film, I know the audience will remember me: Taapsee Pannu

Pink star Taapsee Pannu has always managed to stand out of the crowd with her on-screen brilliance. Known to be experimenting with projects, the actress will be next seen in her upcoming film Soorma, which is a biopic on Sandeep Singh, a professional hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team. At the trailer launch of her film, she opened up about her time on screen in the film and the actress sure was oozing confidence.

"I don't think screen time matters. Even if I have five scenes in the film, I know the audience will remember me after coming out from the theatre. That much confidence I need to have in myself as an actor. It is not necessary to be hero all the time," she said.

Also present at the trailer launch was the lead actor Diljit Dosanjh who spoke about what made him give a nod for the film.

"I told them 'Make me do any film, a romantic one, make me do it for free, but not hockey as it will require a lot of hard work and maybe I wouldn't be able to do it'. But they were very convinced so I heard the story. I would have taken a wrong decision in my career if I had not done Soorma," he said.

The film, which is directed by Shaad Ali, is all set to hit the theatres on July 13 and fans can’t contain excitement.