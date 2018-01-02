Even if youre Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, sale is bae

Newly weds skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s combined net worth works to the tune of Rs. 610 crores and is said to increase in the coming years. That mind-boggling number did not stop the couple from shopping at a discount store. Like any other middle class couple, Virat-Anushka who are on their second honeymoon, were seen grabbing the opportunity. After all why pay more for something you can get for less.

A fan shared a picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli while the duo were shopping in Cape Town. The two were seen standing outside an apparel store that was apparently offering a 50% discount. Looks like Virat and Anushka’s individual brands - Wrogn and Nush, respectively, were not enough to meet their fashion needs. However, they seemed just like any other ‘normal’ couple attracted to a super saver sale on a foreign trip and fans are loving it!

Nonetheless, if a picture like is doing the rounds on the social media, it’s only natural for the power couple to be subjected Twitter’s hilarity.

No matter if your husband is virat kohli, 50% sale will still be more orgasmic for a woman. pic.twitter.com/0vB3ag0IYP — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) December 31, 2017

Virat Kohli: Dekho Anushka, mein 50% wala nahi mein 100% wala member hoon. pic.twitter.com/Z9pHmxcH5h — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 31, 2017

Virat to Anushka : Ab itne receptions pe kharcha karne ke baad sale main hi shopping karna padega, darling!! pic.twitter.com/QYsnh4hNqX — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) December 31, 2017

No matter, Even if you are Virat Kohli, you can’t stop your lady from going into #50%off sale#Women_Will_be_Women pic.twitter.com/ZVbfbIhWir — Shubham Singh (@SinghShubham_) December 31, 2017

Virat : Is se achi SALE to apne Sarojini Nagar mein lagti hai, wahin se le liyo .. pic.twitter.com/RuqE1ru23P — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 31, 2017

Virat Kohli spotted in a 50% sale shop with Anushka. Men after marriage be like dis 🤣🤣 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/CFNj5yGscQ — തുമ്മണം വ്യാജശേഖരൻ (@niravuparambil) January 1, 2018

On the work front, Virat is back to be being the captain of the Indian Cricket Team who are on a 56-day South African tour. India play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches on this two-month tour. Anushka, on the other hand, will soon resume work and will next be seen in her home production Pari, YRF’s Sui Dhaaga, Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, among others.