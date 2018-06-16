Even Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son has been making headlines since his birth. The star kid is nation’s favourite and looks like even the Kapoor family too can’t get enough of him. In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened about his love for Kareena’s son Taimur.

Merry Christmas lil T 🎅🏻 A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:28am PST

“To be honest, I stalk his pictures because I am also obsessed. Because when you see him it just warms your heart. And when he has his haircut or how he walks... I am a Taimur fan,” he said.

“I have had the opportunity and the good fortune to hold him and it felt quite surreal. It felt like holding royalty,” he added. Surely Ranbir, we are jealous of you for this.

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Ranbir also talked about his own childhood and how he would ‘bask in the glory’ of his parents’ fame when he was young. “We had our own share of public spotlight. Of course, camera phones weren’t there, paparazzi wasn’t there. The kind of attention you got in school, when you went outside, people knew that me and my sister were Rishi Kapoor’s children. It felt good in a way that people looked at us in a nice way. We had a nice time basking in our parents’ glory,” he said.

Here’s a cheer for the cutest mama-bhanja jodi ever!