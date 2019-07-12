Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 5.07 pm July 12 2019, 5.07 pm

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh is without a doubt one of the most fashionable men in Bollywood. The highly energetic actor has carved a niche for himself as a man who can wear anything and everything and can pull it off. Some of the best Ranveer Singh outfits are the ones that no other mainstream actor will want to wear. However, like all of us even Ranveer had to go through a super awkward phase in his college and we have a picture.

The handsome star was not always this handsome, and this news was broken by his old college friend model Pia Trivedi. The model shared a picture of Ranveer with super dorky long hair. His entire look actually gives of major Tere Naam vibes and now if we look at the picture clearly, his silver bracelet makes us wonder if he was following Salman Khan at that point of time. Whatever was going on, we are happy that the star has finally found his sense of style. Time heals everything, after all!

And since we are talking about Ranveer's style transformation, let's check out a picture of Ranveer Singh at his best, looking like an absolute fashionista!

