Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh is without a doubt one of the most fashionable men in Bollywood. The highly energetic actor has carved a niche for himself as a man who can wear anything and everything and can pull it off. Some of the best Ranveer Singh outfits are the ones that no other mainstream actor will want to wear. However, like all of us even Ranveer had to go through a super awkward phase in his college and we have a picture.
The handsome star was not always this handsome, and this news was broken by his old college friend model Pia Trivedi. The model shared a picture of Ranveer with super dorky long hair. His entire look actually gives of major Tere Naam vibes and now if we look at the picture clearly, his silver bracelet makes us wonder if he was following Salman Khan at that point of time. Whatever was going on, we are happy that the star has finally found his sense of style. Time heals everything, after all!
Check out the dorky but cute picture of Ranveer Singh below:
And since we are talking about Ranveer's style transformation, let's check out a picture of Ranveer Singh at his best, looking like an absolute fashionista!
Glow up of the decade right?Ranveer who was last seen in Gully Boy is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83. The film is based on India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The actor is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the legendary all-rounder, and captain of the 1983 team. Deepika Padukone will also have a cameo in the film as she will be playing Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. The film will also star Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma and many more. Ranveer Singh is currently preparing for his role under the tutelage of veteran cricketers like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath! The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.Read More