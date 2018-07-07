Even though disheveled, Sunny Leone looks cute in this picture

Sunny Leone is one of the most active celebs on social media. From the pictures on the sets of the film to the photos of her spending time with her kids, Sunny keeps her fans updated with everything about her life. Recently, she posted a picture of herself after a long day of shoot and she feels she looks disheveled in it.

At the end of your shoot day and you look at yourself and are amazed at how disheveled you look! pic.twitter.com/f05bxh2A66 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 6, 2018

Well, even though disheveled, Sunny in her nerdy avatar looks damn cute in the picture. We must say she looks amazing in every look.

Sunny is currently busy with the shooting of her multi-lingual film Veeramadevi. The first look of the movie was released a few days ago. The actress will be seen playing the role of a warrior in the movie.

Talking about her Bollywood films, Sunny was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar in which she was paired opposite Arbaaz Khan. She will next be seen in Arjun Patiala in which she has a special number. The actress is all set to show her journey on the digital world with Karenjit Kaur The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The trailer of the web series was recently released and it has surely grabbed many eyeballs.