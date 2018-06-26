Even though in London, Sonam and Anand are binging on desi food and we have proof!

There is no denying that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are sheer couple goals. These two have till now never failed to impress us whenever their fresh photos going viral on the internet. Talking of their fresh pics, the Neerja actress took to her Instagram account to share a couple of stories which completely left us in much awe. Not just because the couple is looking incredibly cute together but also because they prove that the two are extremely desi at heart.

Of course, the picture is damn cute but what attracts us more is the image of mouth-watering dosa and sambhar that the couple relished on while in West. Looks like the couple got to eat an Indian dish after days and hence they are so happy in the next picture.

Check out the pics to know what we are talking about.

It’s difficult to find desi food on foreign land, and when we do it, it is like we have met God. Sonam and Anand definitely had such a moment!

For more interesting scoops, stay tuned to in.com.