Ever heard Salman Khan confirming his relationship with Katrina Kaif? We just did!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in many films, and we are all aware of their ‘alleged’ relationship. But then, it was said that Katrina chose Ranbir Kapoor over Salman Khan and it was the end of their love saga. However, even after the breakup the two remained to be good friends. When the two were dating, they never spoke about their relationship in public. But, recently on his show Dus Ka Dum, Salman’s statement surprised us as he almost confirmed that he was in a relationship with Katrina.

Farah Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shot for an episode of Dus Ka Dum which will be aired on the coming weekend. The promo of the show has been tweeted by the channel and it looks like a very interesting and a funny episode. But what grabbed our attention in the promo was a statement made by Salman. The actor actually opened up about his relationship with Katrina Kaif.

So, Salman Khan asked the question to Farah and Shilpa that what percentage of Indians get impressed with the people who speak English. Shilpa and Farah both started teasing Salman. Shilpa stated that Salman doesn’t like girls who speak Hindi. When Salman tried to deny the same, Shilpa stated that she can give a list of the girls he has dated who only speak English. And then the actor said, “Katrina Hindi bolti hai yaar (Katrina speaks Hindi).” To which Farah replied, “Tune hie shikhaya hai Hindi usko (you have only taught her Hindi).”

Well, we would surely like to know Katrina’s reaction on the revelation made by Salman Khan.