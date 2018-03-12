Every Ranveer Singh fan should head here if you want to see him

If you’re a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan, we know the one place you can find the star. The Otters Club in Bandra. It’s where the actor spends a lot of time sculpting his body. Ranveer is known to use the club’s gym whenever he is in the city. It’s also the place that’s swarmed by paparazzi and fans alike. Once he’s done with his gym session, Ranveer is sure to step out and oblige the paps with his customary thumbs up. But it’s not just the photographers he entertains, Ranveer’s fans, both young and old, can be seen going weak on their knees and the actor does not disappoint them. From selfies with his young fans to muscle flexing with his female fans to receiving blessings from his spiritual fans.

The hype around Ranveer's fandom is not all about his acting skills or his larger than life persona. His quirky sense of fashion is what keeps fans coming back for more. He unabashedly displays his style and we aren't just talking athleisure outfits. Take Thursday for example, even as fans waited to greet the actor, he walked out in a green lungi. Yes, you read that right. A green lungi is what the actor chose to wear after his gym session.

Here’s are a few images of Ranveer Singh and the things he does after his workout session at the Otter’s Club in Mumbai.