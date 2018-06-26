Everyone wants a piece of Salman Khan, the actor has some interesting cameos lined up

There’s no doubt that Salman Khan is a superstar and his films guarantee success at the box office. But, not just in full-fledged roles, filmmakers want to cash on the actor’s name and fame by singing him on for a cameo in their movies. Salman Khan was seen in a cameo in last year’s Judwaa 2 and this year’s Welcome To New York. And now, he has more films in which we will get to see him in a cameo appearance.

Here’s a list of upcoming films that Salman will cameo in:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The film that star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead role, has made space for Salman, who’s a good friend of the family. The teaser of the film was released in June and we get to see a glimpse of Salman in it.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, and now Salman is returning the favour. Bollywood’s bhai will join the Badshah of Bollywood for a dance number in Zero, a teaser for which was dropped during Eid.

Loveratri

Salman will be launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood with the film Loveratri and what better way to promote the movie than do a cameo in it. The teaser of the film released in June and Salman can be heard lending his voice to the teaser.

Whether in a lead role or as a cameo, Salman is sure to have fans rushing to the theatres to see him.