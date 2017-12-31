Ex-CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani blames CBFC for delay in Padmavatis release

After days of delay, the Central Board of Film Certification finally gave a green signal to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati‘. Granting it U/A certificate, the board has asked for almost 26 cuts in the film and has also asked for disclaimers to be aired with the film. Well, this may seem to bring some relief to the makers, but one wonders how the film would turn out to be after so many cuts.

Pahlaj Nihalani, who had his fair share of controversies as censor board chief, said the censor board was under pressure from "all quarters", but should not have delayed watching the movie. Ex-CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani too has given out his reaction and has blamed the functioning of CBFC for all of this. Further, he blamed CBFC for sidelining the film. He also stated that the Chairman of CBFC suffered pressure from the Ministry and hence, the film was only seen after elections.

"Why did it (censor board) delay watching the movie? It is a questionable thing. We go according to the queue.... There was pressure on the CBFC from all quarters. Political motives were involved behind delaying it... Hindi cinema suffers because of politics," he told News 18.

Taking a dig at the Karni Sena and other outfits opposing the release of Padmavati, Nihalani said, "People who are concerned with history will never be bothered with a film based on history."

According to a release issued by the CBFC, the board had a meeting of their examining committee on December 28 and decided to give the film a "UA certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film's title on the basis the attributed material/creative source".