Ex fiancée to Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth posts a cryptic message from London

Rushabh Dhruv May 30 2019, 11.10 pm May 30 2019, 11.10 pm

It was in December 2018, when our desi girl Priyanka Chopra got hitched to the man of her life, Nick Jonas, in a dreamy wedding in India. While we were still getting over the amazing news of NickYanka’s shaadi, there was another wedding plan in PeeCee's family. Priyanka's younger brother, Siddharth, was all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar this May. It was in February 2019 that Priyanka welcomed Siddharth's to-be wife to the Chopra family with an adorable picture of the couple straight from their roka ceremony. But later, a piece of sad news broke in which was of Siddharth's and Ishita's wedding had been called off. Priyanka and Siddharth’s mother, Madhu Chopra, had confirmed that the wedding was mutually cancelled.

However, Siddharth and Ishita have now moved on in their lives. In fact, just after their wedding got cancelled, Ishita took up a job in London and is currently there. But as they, past haunts you, Ishita posted a cryptic picture on her social media handle and we wonder if it's hinted at Siddharth. The text in the post reads: “Men no longer give us butterflies.. Straight high blood pressure now.” Are you listening Siddharth, was it that bad?

Have a look at the cryptic IG post below:

View this post on Instagram 🤪🤦 A post shared by Ishita Kumar (@ishittaakumar) on May 29, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

This wasn’t the first time Siddharth seemed to have missed the chance of getting married. In 2014, Chopra’s wedding was called off with his then-ladylove, Kanika Mathur. The duo was supposed to get married in 2015 in Goa. However, things didn’t happen the way were planned and the two separated. It was in December 2014 that Siddharth wrote on his Facebook page, "Wedding plans. Early Morning flight to Goa." However, a few weeks later, another post from his account read, "Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015."