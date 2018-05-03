Ex-students Varun-Sidharth to feature in SOTY 2?

Director-producer Karan Johar announced the second installment of Student Of The Year in January and unlike the first edition which had with two male leads, SOTY 2 will star two female leads, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff. The first installment, which was a massive success, being the debut for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, has doubled up the expectation level for the sequel. Now, recent reports say that Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who played Rohan and Abhimanyu in the first part, may feature in SOTY 2.

While there are no confirmations, Varun and Sidharth are reportedly doing a cameo in the film. Besides the several speculations around the involvement of the original cast, there are no reports as yet of Alia’s presence in the film. Reports also say that the new story revolves around the battle of the two female leads, Ananya and Tara’s characters to win Shroff’s heart.

Student Of The Year 2 will be the debut film for Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and singer-actress Tara Sutaria.

The film’s cast and crew recently finished shooting in Dehradun and are currently shooting in Mussoorie. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is expected to hit the screens on November 23.