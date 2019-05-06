Exclusive: Rape accused Karan Oberoi defended by his bandmate Sudhanshu Pandey

Onkar Kulkarni May 06 2019, 7.10 pm May 06 2019, 7.10 pm

A piece of shocking news that broke out is taking Bollywood buffs by storm. News is that Karan Oberoi has been arrested after charges were pressed against him for allegedly raping, filming the act and blackmailing a girl from Mumbai. Karan is in police’s custody till May 9. The Inside Edge actor was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) by Oshiwara Police, Mumbai.

We got in touch with his fellow bandmate Sudhanshu Pandey. Together with Sherrin Varghese, Siddharth Haldipur, Chaitnya Bhosale and the famous five doled out hit numbers like Gori, Meri Neend, and Nain Katari, before Sudhanshu made an exit from the group. While talking exclusively with in.com, Sudhanshu says, “It is a very serious allegation. I am in a state of shock. I have always known Karan as a chivalrous, and a disciplined human being. He comes from a good family. In fact, his father is a decorated Army Officer.” He further adds, “I hope this is untrue and is just a nightmare. Such allegations can really destroy someone. Not just the person, but his family also gets scarred for life.”

We also spoke with Danny Fernandez, the choreographer who worked on A Band Of Boys songs. He says, “We are trying to reach out to him. The last time I met him was on April 30. At the time he never told me anything about a girl who he was seeing. I am really surprised that something like this happened with Karan. He has been living alone in Mumbai while his parents have been residing in New Mumbai. I am sure they are doing their best for him.”