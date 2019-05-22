Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 75th birthday; played football with kids!

Onkar Kulkarni May 22 2019, 5.14 pm May 22 2019, 5.14 pm

Aamir Khan surprised everyone as he shared a picture on his social media recently. The picture featured Aamir with wife Kiran Rao along with their near and dear ones. The occasion being his mother-in-law’s 75th birthday which they celebrated at his home in Panchgani. Sharing more details about the family affair, Aamir’s good friend and filmmaker Ameen Haji says, “Kiran wanted to surprise her mother on her 75th birthday. So it was her who organised a surprise bash for her mom, who is fondly known as ‘Amma’.” Thus, Kiran invited the near and dear ones, including Aditi Rao Hydari’s (Kiran’s cousin) mom, who too was a part of the celebration at their farmhouse near Mumbai.

Aamir pulls a prank on mom-in-law

When the party was being planned, Aamir had flown down to China for some prior commitments. “So, he called up Amma and told her that this year he won’t be able to meet her on her birthday. She was very disappointed. However, he wrapped up his work soon, cut the trip short and landed in Panchgani only to surprise her. You should have seen her happy face! Aamir is a very family oriented person, he will go all out to make his family members feel special,” elaborates Ameen. He further adds, “Kiran had also invited many people from her hometown in Hyderabad, who landed in Pune. From there they took a luxury bus and landed in Panchagani. Amma was surprised to see such a huge bus being parked at the bungalow, when she went near it she was surprised to see her dear ones dropping off the bus one after the other.”

The mini-picnic and a football match

“Whenever Aamir comes here I take him out for outings at beautiful places I discover here. This time we did a mini picnic at a tabletop land here. Aamir along with his son Azad, my daughters and other kids played a football match,” says Ameen.

The pure vegetarian meal

Ameen says that Kiran Rao’s family is vegetarian and Aamir has taken to being a vegetarian too. Thus, the event saw scrumptious vegetarian meal served at the do. “Aamir has his cook who flies with him everywhere. He cooked dal and sabzi for Aamir. That apart we had a guest who cooked sabudana khichadi. A friend also made pani puri. We all gorged on jackfruit kebabs which are Amma’s favourite,” he signs off.