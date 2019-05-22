  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Kiran Rao’s mother’s 75th birthday; Aamir Khan cuts short his China trip, hosts a football match with kids!

Bollywood

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 75th birthday; played football with kids!

Aamir Khan celebrated his mom-in-law's birthday at his home in Panchgani.

back
Aamir Khanaamir khan 75aamir khan kiran raoaamir khan mother in lawaamir khan moviesKiran Raolatest bollywood news
nextAre Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first child?

within