  3. Bollywood
Exclusive! Abhay Deol did shoplifting; stole his friend’s toys! The never known before side of Dev D actor

Bollywood

Exclusive! Abhay Deol shoplifted; stole his friend’s toys! The never known before side of Dev D

Abhay Deol will be seen with Mithila Palkar in Chopsticks on Netflix.

back
Abhay Deolabhay deol chopsticksabhay deol new filmChopsticksMithila Palkarmithila palkar chopsticksNetflixnetflix indian showsnetflix movies
nextAila Re from Malaal: Meezan and Sharmin Segal's chemistry is a winner

within