Exclusive! Abhay Deol shoplifted; stole his friend’s toys! The never known before side of Dev D

Onkar Kulkarni May 29 2019, 4.40 pm May 29 2019, 4.40 pm

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Abhay Deol is all set for the launch of his next film called Chopsticks on Netflix. The actor is acting opposite internet sensation and Karwaan actress Mithila Palkar and plays the role of a conman in the film. Ask him if in real life he has conned anyone and he is quick to recollect, “I used to steal toys from my friends and cousins when I was a kid. When I was 11 years old I remember stealing candies from a store. It was a packet of jujubes which I got home and finished it off before my parents noticed it.”

As a grown up, he likes to sneak in stuff from hotel rooms! He says, “You know those bags that come with the newspapers in the hotel rooms? Those make for good bags for shoes and so I take them with me when I check out. I once took away a coffee mug too. However, this isn’t called stealing unless I sneak in blankets or hair dryer.” Talking about her cheap thrills, Mithila adds, “When I was in college me and my friends stole a packet of chips from a roadside paan shop and ran away (laughs).” Ask the duo if they have been conned in real life and Abhay says, “When I was in Spain I was getting my currency transferred. When I came home and counted the money I realised that the amount was short of 400 Euros. I was like damn the transferor conned me.”

Mithila was last seen in 2018’s release Karwaan which featured Irrfan Khan. The latter is making a comeback to movies with Kareena Kapoor Khan co-starrer Angrezi Medium after being treated for neuroendocrine tumour. Ask Mithila if she has been in touch with the actor and she says, “I used to message him and ask him about his health. He was a fun person to work with. He used to play cricket with the film’s crew on the sets.”