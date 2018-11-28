image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: After Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to come together for Kabir Khan’s next?

Bollywood

Exclusive: After Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan to come together for Kabir Khan’s next?

Upala KbrUpala Kbr   November 28 2018, 8.56 pm
back
Bang BangBollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKabir Khankatrina kaif
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai Reception: Meet the heavenly couple!
ALSO READ

YRF's Thugs Of Hindostan to release in Imax theatres in India

Bang Bang to get a sequel with hopes of Katrina and Hrithik making a comeback

“I can’t seek to be where I used to be at one point because that’s not my age anymore,” says Katrina Kaif