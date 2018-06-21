Exclusive: After dominating china, Aamir Khan moves focus to Turkey market now

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan’s releases have always done wonders at the box office and some have even gone on to create records. The actor’s films have been a hit and has been applauded by the critics too. Aamir’s films aren’t just doing well in India, they’ve even won big at the global box office. After raking in record-breaking collection at the Chinese box office, Aamir is now expanding his horizon. The actor is all set to explore Turkey as a market for his films.

Sources tell us exclusively, “The actor is having sit down meetings with his team and is finding ways and means to enter the Turkey market.”

Apart from Aamir’s films, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 also received good response from the Chinese audiences. And looks like Aamir now wants to expand his international terrorties.

Talking about Aamir’s films in China, Aamir’s Secret Superstar did $126 million in just the first nine days of its release. His other films like PK and 3 Idiots too have got good response in the Chinese market despite a delayed release.

Well looking at Aamir’s plans it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Mr Perfectionist is now aiming for world dominance with his releases.