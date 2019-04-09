Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kirik Party

Onkar Kulkarni April 09 2019, 2.49 pm April 09 2019, 2.49 pm

The news is that Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kirik Party is in limbo! A couple of days ago it was reported that the film's lead Kartik Aaryan has moved out of the project. As per reports, the actor, who was on board the Hindi remake of the hit Kannada film, faced date clash with one of his other projects and hence had to opt out. The actor apparently was keen on the project but the issue arrived when the makers wanted to rework on the film's script after realizing that it doesn't bring in the essence of the original.

What's more to the development is that after the lead actor, it is the director of the film Abhishek Jain who has now made an exit from the film. Jain who has earlier directed Gujarati films like Bey Yaar and Kevi Rite Jaish was to make his Bollywood debut with this film. Confirming the news with in.com, Jain said, "I don't think this film is happening as of now. In fact I left the film back in December itself. I am back to focusing on my Gujarati movies."

We tried contacting the producer of the film Ajay Kapoor, but he did not return our call nor did he reply to our text message.

Interestingly before Kartik, the film was offered to Aiyaari actor Sidharth Malhotra. Later the project went to Kartik and he announced it soon after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a hit. After Kartik joined the project, it was slated to go on the floor last October before the team came to the decision of reworking on the script. Kartik however, as per news reports, wasn't happy with the revised script. He also gave away his dates to Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, a sequel to the director's hit, Saif Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the original released in 2016. The film became one of the highest grossing Kannada films of all time and was also remade in Telugu as Kirik Party.