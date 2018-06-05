EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is NOT the lead actress in Fanne Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are set to reunite on the big screen, after 18 long years. Their last film together was Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, in 2000. Quite naturally, there's a lot of excitement already building up. However, not many would know that Aishwarya only has an extended cameo in the film. Yep! We can EXCLUSIVELY reveal it to you that her role doesn't exceed a duration of 15-20 minutes.

That Aishwarya plays a singer superstar, is already known. Fanne Khan revolves around a cab driver and his daughter who aspires to be an winning singer one day. The actress' character aims to send a positive message to women beyond boundaries, and emphasise how they can rise and shine on their own capabilities, irrespective of anything else.

The essence of her character was what had drawn Aishwarya to sign the film, and she called herself a 'chapter' of it. She most certainly is adapting to the changing approaches of Hindi cinema, and looks at how lasting an impression she could leave, rather than how long a screen time she is getting. Even in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which featured her for barely 20 minutes, her poise and elegance won over the internet even before the film's release.

Also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fanne Khan releases on August 3 this year.