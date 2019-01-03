Exclusive: Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey's Crack shelved?

When we talk about the dynamic jodis of actor and director, there are many names which come to our mind like Rohit Shetty - Ajay Devgn, Rajkumar Hirani - Aamir Khan, Vishal Bharadwaj - Shahid Kapoor and others. One such actor-director jodi that has given us several blockbuster films is of Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The two have worked together for films like Special 26, Baby and collaborated as producers for films like Rustom and Naam Shabana. The two were all set to team up once again for their third venture but looks like we are not going to see the two work together anymore as the film in question has been shelved.

According to sources, earlier in 2017 as their respective films PadMan and Aiyaary were to clash at the box office, the two had a major fallout. Though the films released on different Fridays, their friendship developed a crack. And looks like because of this tiff, their already announced film Crack, has gone for a toss. If sources are to be believed, while the film was earlier slated to release in August 2017, the film got delayed and was scheduled to roll in 2018.

But looks like Akshay and Neeraj haven’t come on common grounds post the 2017 fiasco. We guess Crack won’t see the day of light as Akshay has given his 2019 dates to Rohit Shetty's film, which he has earlier reserved for Crack.

Well, friendship and animosity are temporary in Bollywood and we hope Akshay and Neeraj mend ways.