Exclusive: Akshay Kumar replaced Salman Khan for a brand and we know how

Bollywood’s Dabangg actor Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the industry. The film he does, no matter what the genre, does well at the box office and this makes him not just one of the most reliable stars of all but also every filmmaker and brand’s favourite. But looks like despite his Midas touch, a brand doesn’t want to have Salman as their face. Instead, it has gone ahead and chosen Akshay Kumar as the face!

According to sources, the Race 3 actor has been replaced by Akshay Kumar as the face of a daily supplement brand. If sources are to be further believed, Salman Khan’s ex-manager Reshma Shetty who currently manages Akshay Kumar’s brand deals has managed to crack the deal and helped Akshay replace Salman. The 50-year-old actor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and can even give many young actors a run for their money. The brand was feeling that having Salman on board wasn’t helping them much and instead decided to go ahead with Akshay Kumar.

We contacted Akshay’s team for an official confirmation on the same but there has been no revert from their end.

Before Salman Khan, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to endorse the product. With this development, Akshay will be the third known face to endorse the product.

Well looks like, despite his box office domination, few brands feel that Salman is not the right choice. We hope this brand takeover by doesn’t change the good equation between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

