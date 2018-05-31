Exclusive Akshay Kumar will sign Awaara Paagal Deewana sequel only if his demands are met

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He is probably the only actor in Bollywood who churns out almost 3 films in a year. And now with sequels being in trend, reports are being heard that Akki’s hit film Awara Paagal Deewana is getting a sequel. Will Akshay will star in this film? We have some scoop.

The makers of this film have apparently approached Akshay with the script. But if sources are to be believed then the script of the film didn’t excite Akshay much. He has supposedly asked the makers to make a few changes to the script and only then he shall sign the dotted lines. According to the sources, Akshay wants the makers to add more quirkiness to the film’s story just like the first part.

Talking about Awaara Paagal Deewana, the film was a multi-starrer and had actors like Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever, Aarti Chhabria, Preeti Jhangiani, Amrita Arora and others in the lead.

Well looks like Akshay is very choosy, when it comes to signing his projects and won’t just sign a film for the sake of it. And his last few films like Rustom. Jolly LLB 2, PadMan are the perfect example.

Well we hope the makers make the necessary changes and we get to see the film on the silver screen very soon.​