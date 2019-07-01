Onkar Kulkarni July 01 2019, 5.34 pm July 01 2019, 5.34 pm

Ali Abbas Zafar's last film Bharat, starring Salman Khan set the cash registers ringing at the box office. Over the years, the young director has proved his mettle and emerged as one of the top filmmakers of Bollywood. Starting his journey as an assistant director on Salman Khan starrer Marigold in 2007 he went on to write and direct films like Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. And now, the news is that after being in the industry for over 12 years, Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to turn producer.

Buzz was that Ali had been toying with the idea of turning producer for long and now it is finally coming true. What’s interesting is the fact that his first production venture won’t star his favourite Salman Khan. Instead, it’s said that he is in talks with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar. Also, one of Ali's assistant directors will be helming the project. Speaking exclusively to in.com, Ali confirmed the news. He said, “Yes the news is correct. However, it is too early to talk. We still have to lock the leading lady. I think we’ll get a clear picture soon. By next month we should do an official announcement about the movie.”

View this post on Instagram Slowing it down a moment.. A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on May 21, 2019 at 6:02am PDT

As per news sources, the film is a love story which is set to go on floor by the year-end. The story of the romantic saga is set in Mumbai and will be shot in the city. Being a scriptwriter himself, Ali is thoroughly looking into the scripting of the film.