Subhash K Jha June 10 2019, 12.20 pm June 10 2019, 12.20 pm

Veteran playwright, actor, director and producer, Girish Karnad passed away at 81. Among the young contemporary directors, Ali Abbas Zafar had the rare privilege of working with Girish Karnad in Tiger Zinda Hai two years ago. During the making of the film, Girish was ailing as he shot for the film with tubes in his nose. Says Ali emotionally, “Girish Sir never allowed his spirits to sag. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his knowledge was vast, and not just about cinema. He could converse authoritatively on any subject under the sun. I will my conversations with Girish Sir. We will all miss him.”

Ali revealed that the veteran actor, best known for his powerful performances in the films of Shyam Benegal and Basu Chatterjee, became attached to the ‘Tiger’ and the Tigress. “Girish Sir was very fond of Salman Bhai and Katrina during the shooting. We are all going to miss him sorely in our next ‘Tiger’ film.” Ali couldn’t accept the news of Girish Karnad’s death when it was announced. “When I heard it in the morning I was deeply saddened. He was such a gentleman, and so well-informed. This is not just a grave loss to the cinema, theatre and the creative arts but to the entire nation. Girish sir was much more than an actor.”

Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad , man with a golden heart and fountain of knowledge ❤️ RIP. pic.twitter.com/l9PvxQDYxN — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) June 10, 2019