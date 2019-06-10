Veteran playwright, actor, director and producer, Girish Karnad passed away at 81. Among the young contemporary directors, Ali Abbas Zafar had the rare privilege of working with Girish Karnad in Tiger Zinda Hai two years ago. During the making of the film, Girish was ailing as he shot for the film with tubes in his nose. Says Ali emotionally, “Girish Sir never allowed his spirits to sag. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his knowledge was vast, and not just about cinema. He could converse authoritatively on any subject under the sun. I will my conversations with Girish Sir. We will all miss him.”
Ali revealed that the veteran actor, best known for his powerful performances in the films of Shyam Benegal and Basu Chatterjee, became attached to the ‘Tiger’ and the Tigress. “Girish Sir was very fond of Salman Bhai and Katrina during the shooting. We are all going to miss him sorely in our next ‘Tiger’ film.” Ali couldn’t accept the news of Girish Karnad’s death when it was announced. “When I heard it in the morning I was deeply saddened. He was such a gentleman, and so well-informed. This is not just a grave loss to the cinema, theatre and the creative arts but to the entire nation. Girish sir was much more than an actor.”
Ali was in touch with Karnad even after the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai got over. “He was a lot of things all at once. He could converse on every topic under the sun from literature to life. And he was a fighter. He never allowed his illness to defeat his spirit. I will him tremendously. We all in the Tiger
team will miss him. There is no better education in the world than to just talk about life and cinema with a man as learned as Girish Sir. I will miss my highly informative conversations with him."