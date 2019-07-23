Onkar Kulkarni July 23 2019, 9.00 pm July 23 2019, 9.00 pm

After the never-ending speculations around Alia Bhatt's marriage with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, news has arrived that a lavish ceremony will be held in 2020. As per SpotboyE, the actress is getting married to her beau next year and the super excited bride-to-be has even made up her mind regarding her wedding trousseau. It's said that she has picked up ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design her shaadi outfit. Interestingly Sabhya has earlier designed wedding trousseau for Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma.

While the news spread like wildfire and got viral within no time, in.com got in touch with Alia's family members for confirmation. When we contacted uncle Mukesh Bhatt, he said, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Her cousin Rahul Bhatt told in.com, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it." We also tried to reach Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, however, their phones were unavailable.