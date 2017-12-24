Exclusive: All that happened at the dazzling night of the Zee Cine Awards

As a long, film-filled year comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate the best of cinema and groove into the coming year. Zee Cine Awards held on Tuesday, December 19, did just that. The award function saw the who’s who of Bollywood under one roof. The evening had some splendid performances by Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh among others. The funny one-liners of comedian Sunil Grover, who hosted the awards show along with Rohit Shetty, left the audiences in splits.

The evening concluded with Sridevi and Varun Dhawan taking away awards for Best Actor (Female) for Mom and Best Actor (Male) for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, respectively. The Best Film award was conferred to Rohit Shetty’s directorial comedy Golmaal Again which had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Tabu among others. Alia Bhatt walked away with the Viewer’s Choice Best Actor (Female) for Shashank Khaitan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Award (Male) went to Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2. Priyanka Chopra enthralled the audience with a splendid finale after a hiatus of two years.

The show will be aired on Zee Cinema on December 30 at 7:30 pm, but until then here is a glimpse into the dazzling night by our video journalist Sachin Gokhale.