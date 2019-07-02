Onkar Kulkarni July 02 2019, 3.45 pm July 02 2019, 3.45 pm

It’s that time of the year when Mumbai slows down, thanks to the heavy down pour of the famous ... actually now infamous – ‘Mumbai monsoon’. For four days now the rain Gods have been in no mood to spare the city from their wrath. Many low lying areas have been affected and at least one Bollywood Super Star has had a difficult few days — Amitabh Bachchan.

The area around the actor’s bungalow in Juhu was flooded in the morning today (July 2). The water for now has depleted from the streets around the house however the downpour was so much that it entered the premises of the bungalow. In the exclusive video shot by in.com one can see how the BMC workers are trying their best to drain out the water from the compound of the bungalow.

Seen in the video and the pictures, this is Bachchan’s Janak bungalow which the senior actor uses as his office space. It is the very place where the actor invites the media for his birthday celebrations as he hosts a press conference and does a meet and greet with the journalists and his fans.

The ground floor of the bungalow has high end cars parked in the parking lot. It also has furniture in the open seating area. There is also a small mandir right next to the main gate. Also, there are many posters and family photos that are framed in the open area of the bungalow.