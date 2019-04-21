Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, sends his heartfelt condolences

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 7.48 pm April 21 2019, 7.48 pm

On the Easter day, an unfortunate event hit the Asian country of Sri Lanka. A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services. As per reports, the attack killed approximately 207 people including a dozen of foreigners. One of the places that were hit in the attack is the country’s largest city, Colombo. It’s a place where a few Bollywood films have been shot, including Salman Khan starrer Ready.

The film which starred Asin opposite Salman released in 2011 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. The filmmaker is currently in London shooting for John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Pagalpanti. He is shocked to come across stories of the blasts in Sri Lanka. The director took some time out from his shoot and shared condolences in his voice note sent to In.com.

Aneez said, “Sri Lanka is one destination where very little people (filmmakers) have explored it (for film shoots). But when I got the opportunity during Ready, I shot there for a month. There are a lot of memories related to my stay there. I have spent a good time in the country. It’s a beautiful country.”

He further adds, “Aaj jo yeh news mili hai ke itna bada haadsaa hua hai, yeh bohot dardanak hai. I am in shock. Whatever happened is wrong. A lot of people have lost their lives in it. I just want to tell all those families who lost their loved ones that I am standing in support of them. Main unke dukh mein shaamil hoon. All this violence and the attacks are shameful in the name of humanity.”

In Colombo, St Anthony’s Church, Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Shangrila and Kingsbury Hotel have fallen prey to the blasts.