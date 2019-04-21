image
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Ready was shot in Sri Lanka; director sends heartfelt condolences

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, sends his heartfelt condolences

Anees Bazmee directed Salman Khan starrer Ready.

