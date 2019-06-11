Onkar Kulkarni June 11 2019, 8.34 am June 11 2019, 8.34 am

The last time he helmed the camera was in 2014 when he directed Kartik Aaryan starrer Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. After a gap of five years, Ghai is all set to direct once again. His comeback film as a director is quite an interesting project. The movie is a sequel to his 1989 super hit film Ram Lakhan which will once again feature the original heroes Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. As per a source associated with the film, the project is set to go on floor on Oct 24. “The date is extremely special for Ghai as it marks the anniversary of Mukta Arts (Subhash Ghai’s production house),” informs the source. Titled Ramchand Kishanchand, the film reunites Anil and Jackie as male leads. The film is said to be a crime-comedy that tells the story of two 50-year-old cops.

Interestingly, just as the project is set to roll on a special date, the release date of the film is also said to be distinctive. Revealing about the same, the source informs, “The film is slated to release on Subhash Ghai’s birthday. There have been many films that the filmmaker released on his birthday. Since this is his comeback film he wants it to release on a special day which is his birthday, Jan 24.”

While original film starred Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit Nene as female leads, the sequel is yet to see the heroines getting finalised. Interestingly, this will be the 12th time Anil and Jackie will team up with each other for a film. The first film that teamed up the actors with each other was Andar Bahar (1984). Later on, they were seen in movies like Karma, Ram Lakhan, Kala Bazar, Parinda, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942 A Love Story, Trimurti, Kabhi Na Kabhi and Lajja.