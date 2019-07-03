Onkar Kulkarni July 03 2019, 6.41 pm July 03 2019, 6.41 pm

Anil Kapoor bought the rights of American series 24 and produced the show for Indian audience in Hindi. In 2013 the show aired on Colors TV. Later in 2016, the show’s season 2 went on air on the same channel. And now the news is that the makers are thinking about producing season three of the show. However, the big development is that the brand new season will not air on a TV channel, but will be dropped on an OTT platform.

Confirming the news, director Abhinay Deo tells in.com, “The development is at a very nascent stage. We still have to find an OTT platform and seal the deal. We still have to begin writing for the show. It’s just that Anil and I are extremely gung-ho about the project. It is going to take some time. Just that whenever the project is ready, this time it will be dropped on an OTT platform and not on a TV channel.”

Produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company, the show stars Anil in the lead role as Jai Singh Rathod. He plays the role of a man with an army background who is torn between loyalty to his family and to his country. Directed by Abhinay Deo and Rensil D'Silva, the Season One and Two featured actors like Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Sapna Pabbi, Neil Bhoopalam, Sakshi Tanwar, Anita Raj among others.