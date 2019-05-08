Exclusive: Anurag Basu reveals why he can ‘never ever’ work with his protégée Kangana Ranaut

Onkar Kulkarni May 08 2019, 4.29 pm May 08 2019, 4.29 pm

Back in 2006, Anurag Basu launched Kangana Ranaut in Bollywood with a romantic thriller, Gangster, also starring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. Seeing her performance, B-Town welcomed Kangana with arms wide open. Soon, Anurag and Kangana teamed up for Life In A… Metro in 2007. After a gap of over 10 years, news arrived that the mentor-protégée duo would be teaming up once again with a film called Imli. After a celebratory announcement about their reunion, news broke that Kangana walked out of the project due to date issues.

For those who were excited to see Anurag and Kangana’s association, here’s sad news. The director-actor jodi won’t work together ever again. Talking about his decision, Anurag told in.com, “We are clear that we won’t work together again. This is because Kangana wants to focus on her directorials from here on. This means she cannot act in my movies.” With her stepping out, the news was that Deepika Padukone has been approached for the project, but Anurag denied any such development to in.com.

Talking about why Kangana backed out from the project, he says, “We wanted to start the film in November last year, but Manikarnika got delayed. Later she got busy with Panga. Even I got busy with my multi-star cast film. We moved on with our respective films. I will only focus on Imli once this project is done.”

The filmmaker is currently busy with his directorial starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. Ask him if it is called Life In A… Metro 2, as is being speculated and he clears the air saying, “I don’t know why people are calling it a sequel to Life In A… Metro? While that film was an emotional drama, this one is a crime drama with black comedy. The only similarity it has with the earlier film is that it too has four stories.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled project is slated to release on January 24.