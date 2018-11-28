EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma in contention with Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

If all goes well, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a movie together, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave one of the biggest grossers of this year - Padmaavat. We have come to know, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are both in contention for the female lead opposite both the Khans.

This will be the seventh movie in which the Khans will work together. They have earlier worked in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (where SRK did a cameo), Tubelight (where SRK did a cameo), Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and upcoming film Zero (Salman Khan has a cameo). Interestingly, Bhansali has worked with both Salman (Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Sawariyan) and Shah Rukh (Devdas). Salman had confirmed to the media in September this year that he is doing a movie with Bhansali. When asked about it at a press con in Kolkata, a few days ago, Shah Rukh had denied hearing any such script from the filmmaker while people close to the filmmaker maintained that he would approach stars only after he has finalised his script.

Says a trade source, “Apparently, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have been approached for Bhansali’s movie with the Khans. Anushka has not signed any movies after Zero but is reading many scripts. Buzz is that it was Salman who suggested Anushka as an alternate as they have worked together in Sultan and shared a professional rapport. If Anushka says yes, it will be for the first time that she and Bhansali will work together. Deepika and Salman have never worked together. Apparently, Salman had offered her five projects Jai Ho, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Sultan, apart from an item song in Kick, but the actress had turned them all down so it will be interesting to see what she decides on this one.”

Bhansali’s movie is said to be a family drama - friend-turned-foes kind of a saga, which is something along the lines of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kumar starrer Saudagar, directed by Subhash Ghai. The source adds, “While it will be a lavishly mounted movie on a grand scale as any Bhansali movie, it won’t be a historical drama this time. The movie will start mid-2019 and it may release during the Eid 2020. The script is being worked on. Currently, the modalities like remuneration and dates need to be worked out so unless everything is finalised, no announcements will be made. Both Salman and Shah will have equally important roles. They are good friends and have been keen to do a film together for a long time, ever since they patched up. When they meet they discuss but later both get busy with other films. But this time both have liked the script SLB has narrated to them.”

On Eid this year, Aanand L Rai’s Zero teaser gave us a sneak peek of what Zero would be like and featured the two megastars dancing inside a boxing ring. Shah Rukh had made a brief appearance in the Kabir Khan directed Tubelight which starred Salman. Salman had dropped in to meet Shah Rukh at his Mannat bungalow for SRK's birthday bash organised by his wife Gauri Khan.