Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowarikers period war film

There were rumours that Arjun Kapoor is prepping for a war film which will also star Sanjay Dutt and will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. In.com can now confirm that a film starring the two will go on floors at the end of 2018. Just after Arjun is done shooting for Namastey England. Kapoor starts shooting for Namastey in the last week of February 2018.

Now Gowariker may have directed some duds in the recent past but he is still one of the few directors who actually know what an Oscar red carpet looks like. Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film Category in 2002. He is also one of the best in the industry when it comes to period and scale. Remember Lagaan and Jodha-Akbar? The trio was clicked by photographers in Mumbai on Friday night with the three still deep in conversation.

While there were speculations that the film in question was one of the three battles of Panipat, sources say that it's indeed the third between Sadashivrao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761 that Arjun and Sanjay will be a part of. A battle that Marathas lost. While it is unknown whether Arjun is playing Sadashivrao or Ahmad Shah Abdali, it is definitely a film that will require the Gunday star to brush up his History lessons, not to mention the accent if he plays the Maratha.

Arjun, we must say, is making some brave choices with his films recently. While 2017 was a slow year for the Indian film industry, Kapoor was one of the few stars who showed profits with a double role in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan.

In 2018 Kapoor has some very interesting films lined up. He has just wrapped up Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar directed by the very edgy Dibakar Banerjee also starring Parineeti Chopra. Dibakar has been away from the scene for a while now with Detective Byomkesh Bakshy being his last directorial in 2015. Arjun shared a picture on his Instagram page after the wrap-up.

So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co-star @parineetichopra !!! We’ve come a long way...it’s been amazing working with Dibakar Banerjee & his team who have madness energy zest and clarity hope u guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar hone wale hai !!!

Post Sandeep, Kapoor and Chopra will start shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England, a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London.