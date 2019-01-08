Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor is furious with how the paps are covering his love life

While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur continues to remain paprazzi’s favourite, Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has become the second favourite. The actor has been making heads turn with back to back appearances with his rumoured girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The two have been spotted post-dinner, movie and party outings and we definitely love to see them together. It seems that Arjun Kapoor isn’t amused and recently had a word with the paps on the same.

The actor who has been cordial with the media on everything has always maintained silence over his love life. Despite making several public appearances with Malaika, the Half Girlfriend star has kept mum over it and if sources are to be believed, Arjun recently interacted with the paps and confronted them. The actor showed his displeasure with the shutterbugs waiting outside his Juhu residence and urged them not to do so. The actor,however, said that he’s ok getting clicked at the theatres, restaurants and other places but not his building.

We got in touch with Arjun Kapoor’s team for a reaction on the same and this is what the spokesperson had to say, “Arjun did request the paparazzi so the other residents of the building don’t feel uncomfortable and they have happily obliged Arjun."

Well looks like Arjun doesn’t mind getting clicked with Malaika but surely doesn't want others to get affected because of it. With most of the celebs in the town, like Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas and others married, we're hoping wedding bells ring for Arjun and Malaika too.