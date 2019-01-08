image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor is furious with how the paps are covering his love life

Bollywood

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor is furious with how the paps are covering his love life

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 08 2019, 5.43 pm
back
anand ahujaanushka sharmaArjun KapoorBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentMalaika Aroranick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singhSonam KapoorVirat Kohli
nextSonakshi Sinha is on the top of the world as she wraps up Kalank
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6: Did Shahid Kapoor take a dig at Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Janhvi and Ishaan’s relationship?

Malaika Arora and future sis in law Janhvi Kapoor are here to make you hit the gym!

Panipat: Arjun Kapoor shares details about his horse riding lessons