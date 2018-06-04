Exclusive: ASFC captain Abhishek Bachchan and team to cheer the Indian football team at the stadium

Abhishek Bachchan, the captain of All Stars Football Club and his team will be going to watch the India vs Kenya football match on Monday. The actor and his team have decided to lend their support to the Indian football team after football player Sunil Chetri’s video message asking fans to support them, and come to watch their matches in stadium. Chetri had shared the message on his Instagram account and has received immense of support.

On June 1, the match between India vs Chinese Taipei took place and the former won the match. But unfortunately only 2500 people turned up to watch the game. This made Sunil post the video and ask people to flood the stadium.

Virat Kohli too posted a video in response to Sunil’s video. He urged fans to support the Indian team and go to the stadium to watch the match.

Well, looks like Sunil’s video and even other celebs supporting him have done wonders for the team as for today’s match India vs Kenya, the tickets are sold out. Now isn’t that something! We can only hope the trend continues.

The All Stars Football Club’s support to the Indian football team will surely help them grab more eyeballs thanks to all the celebrities in the team.