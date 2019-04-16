Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani might get married secretly

Onkar Kulkarni April 16 2019, 3.37 pm April 16 2019, 3.37 pm

He is flamboyant and she is vivacious and together they make for one of the best couples of television industry. It’s been many years since Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani have been in a relationship. Love blossomed for these two on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and are now being quizzed about their wedding plans. While their fans eagerly wait for the big news, journalists aren’t sparing the two actors by constantly bombarding them with questions about the D day.

In terms of work, Asha Negi is busy promoting her upcoming web series of Alt Balaji called Baarish. The actress is seen opposite Sharman Joshi. During the interactions, we quizzed Asha about her marriage plans with her longtime boyfriend. Considering the two are the ‘it’ couple of telly-land, should the fans be expecting a grand wedding with big announcements or a destination ceremony? To this Asha, who doesn’t usually answer questions pertaining to her marriage, gave a surprising response.

Asha said, “You never know, we might just secretly get married somewhere and come back. One day we might just announce to the world that ‘Hey, we are married!’”

While Asha was too cool addressing questions on her shaadi, we wonder why her PR manager created all the fuss around the same. Her manager gave an earful to the PR team of the web show since journalists were asking Asha questions about her wedding. She insisted that no journalists should ask Asha questions around her marriage. While she was allowed to talk about her relationship with Rithvik, the PR was very stern about her not speaking about her marriage.

For the unaware, Asha and Rithvik have been dating each other for 7 years. Though the duo has not fixed on a wedding date, reports suggest that the two might get engaged this year!