Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De Pyar De

The relationship between the two countries, India and Pakistan, worsened post the Pulwama attack that killed 44 CRPF jawans. A blanket ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood is being observed ever since All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued orders post the attack. And looks like this ban is not going to end soon. We have recently learnt that a song sung by Pakistani sensation Atif Aslam has been removed from the forthcoming rom-com De De Pyar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh.

While there is a pin-drop silence over the issue in the public domain, a source very close to the development reveals that this decision has been taken unanimously by all those concerned. “Ajay Devgn was taken into confidence by the producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Ankur Garg. Everybody felt it was better to drop Atif’s song, not out of fear of a backlash or being labelled anti-national. But because they genuinely feel that the atmosphere is not right for such warm gestures of cross-border friendship, ” the source informed.

Ajay Devgn is said to be pretty clear on his decision that he does not want to work with artists from the neighbouring country until the situation on border normalises.

In the recent past, Salman Khan too had made it clear that he does not want songs sung by Pakistani singers in his films as of now. Atif Aslam had sung a song for Salman's Bharat which has now been dropped, as per reports. Not just from Bharat, Atif's song from Salman's production venture Notebook that starred Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, was also removed.

