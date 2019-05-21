Exclusive: Avantika Malik’s mother Vandana ‘reacts’ to her daughter and actor Imran Khan’s separation news

Onkar Kulkarni May 21 2019, 1.38 pm May 21 2019, 1.38 pm

After Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia, Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora there’s yet another shaadi in Bollywood that might bite the dust. In a shocking turn of events, it has come to the light that Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik’s marriage is in trouble. In fact, a few news reports suggest that Avantika has left her husband’s house with their daughter Imara. A source has been quoted by DNA, “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

When in.com reached out to Avantika’s mother Vandana Malik, she confirmed that the couple is facing some differences. Speaking exclusively with us, she said, “We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.” Ask her if there's a probable divorce in the process and she is quick to add, "Absolutely not." The couple had dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2011. Their daughter Imara was born in 2014.

We also messaged Imran for his reaction, but he did not revert to our text message.

Imran began his journey in Bollywood as a child actor. He was seen in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Later his mamu Aamir Khan launched an adult Imran in his production venture, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Genelia D’Souza. Later he was seen in movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein among others. His last was Katti Batti which released in 2015. Reportedly, the actor has taken a break from acting and is directing a short film titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. The short film has been written by Imran and Dharma 2.0 has produced it.