Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and this actress

Onkar Kulkarni April 17 2019, 1.55 pm April 17 2019, 1.55 pm

The casting of Stree director Amar Kaushik's upcoming film titled Bala is becoming meatier. First, it made headlines for having on board the Dum Laga Ke Haisha jodi Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The two were also seen in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala marked their third association. What's interesting is the fact that just like their previous ventures this film too will have them essaying interesting roles. While Ayushmann plays the role of a man facing pre-mature balding, Bhumi plays a small town dusky girl.

The big news is that there has been a fresh development in the project. In.com has learnt that the makers have roped in Yami Gautam too. Informs a source associated with the project, "Yami has been casted as the second heroine. She plays Ayushmann's love interest in the film." Yami's entry in the project comes as an interesting surprise as it will bring in the twist of a love triangle. This is the second time Yami will be seen opposite Ayushmann. The duo had made their Bollywood debut together with Vicky Donor.

Bala will be Yami's next after her successful stint in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Apart from Bala, Ayushmann is also busy with Dream Girl which stars Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Nushrat Bharucha. The poster of the film which the actor released had Bollywood buffs in splits as it had Ayushmann sporting a saree. Bhumi, on the other hand, is busy with Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh. The actress will be seen along with Taapsee Pannu. The two essay the role of real-life shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who are better known as ‘shooter dadis’. The poster which released a couple of days ago featured the two actors as their characters in their 60s.