  3. Bollywood
EXCLUSIVE: Bhavna Pandey shares some precious memories from Ananya Panday's childhood and it's a perfect tribute to Mother's Day.

Bollywood

Mother's Day Exclusive: Bhavana Pandey reminisces Ananya Panday's childhood through these pictures

Bhavna Pandey shares cute pictures of her daughter on Mother's Day.

back
Ananya PandayBhavana PandeyBhavna PandayHappy Mothers DayMothers DayRysa PandayStudent of the Year 2Tiger Shroff
nextMother’s Day: When SOTY 2 actress Ananya Pandey was caught ‘red handed’ lying to her mom!

within