Mother's Day Exclusive: Bhavana Pandey reminisces Ananya Panday's childhood through these pictures

Onkar Kulkarni May 12 2019, 10.27 am May 12 2019, 10.27 am

As spoken with in.com, Bhavana Panday might be in the process of hosting a family meal at her place on Sunday to celebrate the occasion of Mother's Day. Before she gets busy with the family function, she leaves us with a few exclusive pictures that give us a glimpse of her motherly bonding with her daughter Ananya Panday. As told by Bhavana, this Mother's Day is special, since her daughter has made a Bollywood debut with the Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the pictures shared by Bhavana depict the healthy and endearing bonding between the mother-daughter duo. Her husband Chunky Panday, being an actor, would be away on film shoots while mommy dearest was by Ananya and her sister Rysa's side. In the pictures, Bhavana can be seen playing the role of a hands-on mother. From helping Ananya with her homework to taking her out on a holiday, she does her motherly duties like a pro!

Here's footage for Bhavana and daughter Ananya:

Little Ananya looks excited as she visits an adventure theme park and hops on to a ride with her mom. From posing with a bunny hat and Winnie The Pooh to sporting swimwear as she is set to take a plunge in the pool, Ananya is enjoying every bit of the outing. In one of the pictures, Bhavana seems to be teaching Ananya to pose like a diva as she sits in the car and waves looking at the camera. Ready for the paps, Ananya?