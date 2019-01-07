Exclusive: Boney Kapoor clears the air, NO Sridevi biopic for now

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is yet to get over with his wife Sridevi’s unexpected death and news of him making a biopic on the late Sridevi’s life are doing the rounds. According to a report, he is planning to tell Sridevi’s story in a film before anyone else does. It further added that Boney wants to copyright her life story before anyone else does. Though we would have loved to have a film on the legendary Sridevi, all these rumours are baseless. We got in touch with the filmmaker and he has clearly DENIED all these claims.

On being asked if any biopic on Sridevi’s life is in pipeline, the Wanted producer said ‘No’. We hope this puts all the speculations about the same to rest. Sridevi collapsed and died due to accidental drowning last year in February 2018, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding celebrations of Mohit Marwah. Along with Sridevi’s family, it came as a big shocker for all her fans and everyone in the film industry. Her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor made her big screen debut with Dhadak and with no better option left, the Kapoors are trying their best to move ahead in life.