Bollywood sensation Sridevi’s sudden demise came as a shock for her fans and well-wishers. Ever since her death, there have been claims made by a few that her death wasn’t an accident but a cold-blooded murder. The recent one to claim so is Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh. The DGP wrote a column in South daily saying Sridevi's death was not accidental and there was 'circumstantial evidence' that proves it was murder.

In the article written for the paper, the DGP wrote, “My friend told me that the death might have been a murder. When I asked him out of curiosity over the death, Dr. Umadathan (forensics) pointed out several circumstantial evidence to prove that the actress' death was not accidental. According to Dr. Umadathan, ‘Even if she drank too much, she would not drown in one-foot deep water in a bathtub'. Without pushing by somebody, a person's legs or head could not drown in one-foot water in the bathtub.”

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

Meanwhile, in.com got in touch with Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor for the family side’s reaction. Speaking exclusively with us, Boney said, “I don’t want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody’s fragment of imagination.”