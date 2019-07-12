Bollywood sensation Sridevi’s sudden demise came as a shock for her fans and well-wishers. Ever since her death, there have been claims made by a few that her death wasn’t an accident but a cold-blooded murder. The recent one to claim so is Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh. The DGP wrote a column in South daily saying Sridevi's death was not accidental and there was 'circumstantial evidence' that proves it was murder.
In the article written for the paper, the DGP wrote, “My friend told me that the death might have been a murder. When I asked him out of curiosity over the death, Dr. Umadathan (forensics) pointed out several circumstantial evidence to prove that the actress' death was not accidental. According to Dr. Umadathan, ‘Even if she drank too much, she would not drown in one-foot deep water in a bathtub'. Without pushing by somebody, a person's legs or head could not drown in one-foot water in the bathtub.”
Meanwhile, in.com got in touch with Sridevi’s husband and film producer Boney Kapoor for the family side’s reaction. Speaking exclusively with us, Boney said, “I don’t want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody’s fragment of imagination.”
Sridevi had flown down to Dubai last year to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding and was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room. After her demise, Boney has repeatedly mentioned how much he misses his dear 'Sri'. Earlier when Boney made an appearance on a chat show on TV, he got emotional while talking about Sridevi's death. He also said that his kids are his strength. He has been quoted by the media saying, "Janhvi and Khushi are there with me. My elder son Arjun and Anshula too. They have been my strength. The way Arjun and Anshula accepted Janhvhi and Khushi, it has lessened my burden. I believe blood is blood. My strength is my four kids."