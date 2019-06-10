Onkar Kulkarni June 10 2019, 7.16 pm June 10 2019, 7.16 pm

Back in 1989, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor starred in the super hit flick Ram Lakhan. And now, after a gap of 30 years, the duo is all set to team up with Subhash Ghai for the film’s sequel. Confirming the news, Jackie informed in.com, “It is quite exciting that Anil and I are coming together once again. We have co-starred in as many as 11 films.” The first film the two did together was Andar Bahar (1984). Later on, they were seen in movies like Karma, Ram Lakhan, Kala Bazar, Parinda, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942 A Love Story, Trimurti, Kabhi Na Kabhi, and Lajja.

The 2.0 version of the film is titled Ramchand Kishanchand and will feature both Anil and Jackie as cops. The film is said to be a crime-comedy that tells the story of two 50-year-old cops. Interestingly it seems to be the era of ‘superhero cops’ in Bollywood - what with Ajay Devgn playing Singham, Ranveer Singh being introduced as Simmba and Akshay Kumar in the making as Sooryanshi. “I am the senior of them all! I have done so many cop roles before. Be it the honest cop in Ram Lakhan or the Inspector in Khalnayak. I am coming back as a Policeman in this film.”

Talking about his equation with Anil, Jackie says, “Anil is a very good friend. I know him since the time he would come to Nepean Sea Road (in Mumbai) to meet his girlfriend, who is now his wife (Sunita Kapoor). In fact, he still has my trousers, he considers them lucky.”