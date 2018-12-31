Exclusive! Dabangg 3 to roll from February and release on Diwali or Christmas 2019

Salman Khan’s fans get ready for a treat next year as two of his movies, Bharat and Dabangg 3, are expected to release in 2019! Arbaaz Khan’s much anticipated Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Dheva, and featuring Salman as the quirky cop, Chulbul Pandey, is finalised and ready to roll. The movie stars Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha (as his wife) in the principal cast and shooting starts from February 2019. While Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the second part of the franchise was directed by Arbaaz Khan who is also the producer of the film.

Buzz is that the makers, impressed by her performance in Bharat, are keen to cast Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role in Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 will have a Diwali or Christmas release as Salman’s Bharat is releasing on Eid earlier that year. If it releases on Diwali, it will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 while on Christmas it will clash with Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama Kalank starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Says a trade source, “While has been was talk of Dabangg 3 happening for over a year, fact is, the script wasn’t ready. Salman wasn’t happy with it but now it just got approved recently of by Salman and he has given the nod for it. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat will be complete by January and the shooting of Dabangg 3 is expected to start from February after that. The makers are readying up for a Diwali or Christmas 2019 release. Sonakshi had revealed to media this year that the shooting of Dabangg 3 would begin from early 2019. Dabangg 3 will be a more realistic cop drama and is said to be inspired by a real-life cop from Noida. The movie will be shot in North India.”

The source adds that the third part of the Dabangg franchise will have certain changes in the cast. “Katrina Kaif has been approached to play an extremely important and pivotal character in Dabangg 3, besides Sonakshi who will again reprise her role as Chulbul’s wife Rajjo. Katrina is almost like a member of the Khan family who feel she’s their lucky mascot and are keen that she do a role in Dabangg 3 too after Bharat. While Arbaaz will play Chulbul’s brother Makkhi in Dabangg 3, Bachcha aka Sonu Sood won’t be there as he died in Dabangg 2. Nor will we see Chulbul’s father Prajapati Pandey (played by the late Vinod Khanna). Apparently, Prabhu Dheva has approached South actor, Kiccha Sudeep to play the main negative lead in Dabanng 3 but the actor is yet to give his nod to the project.”

In September, Salman had given a hint to his fans about the release date of Dabangg 3 when he shared a still from the movie with him and Sonakshi and captioned it, "Aaj eight saal ho gaye Dabangg ko. Thank you for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey. See you in Dabangg 3 next year…”

So expect some announcements on Dabangg 3 soon!