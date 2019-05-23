  3. Bollywood
Exclusive! David Dhawan calls Varun Dhawan's wedding stories 'Bogus', says no wedding till next year

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will turn Mr & Mrs this year? Here's what actor's father David Dhawan has to say.

