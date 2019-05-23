Exclusive! David Dhawan calls Varun Dhawan's wedding stories 'Bogus', says no wedding till next year

Subhash K Jha May 23 2019, 11.53 am May 23 2019, 11.53 am

Varun Dhawan is head over heels in love with Natasha Dalal is a piece of old news. What’s titillating the gossip mongers these days is their wedding date. Whispers are being heard in tinsel town that Varun is planning to settle down this year and will probably have a destination wedding in Goa. However, how true are these reports? We got in touch with his father David Dhawan and he rubbished all these reports. Definitely, it is not easy being David Dhawan these days as he has to answer so many questions on Varun’s personal life apart from concentrating on his films. When we asked him about his son’s impending wedding and him dodging the questions, he said, “I have not been avoiding you. How can I do that? I am in Baku in Azerbaijan. You have never heard of it? It’s a stunning place to visit. I am here location-hunting. We’ve been officially invited by the Azerbaijan government. So I’ve been pretty much out of the Mumbai gossip network.”

When informed about the reports doing the rounds around Varun and Natasha’s wedding, he couldn’t stop laughing. “They’ve (media) decided the venue, the month. Abb date bhi wohi decide kar len. So I can be there on the date decided by them for my son’s wedding…On a more serious note, this news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that,” said David firmly.

View this post on Instagram Happy diwali 👷‍♂️👩🏻‍⚕️ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2018 at 9:51am PST

He also played the parental card expressing helplessness over his son’s wedding. “I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing.”

David has some advice for gossip monger though. He said, “Please stop writing about people’s weddings with venues and dates manufactured on your desks. A wedding is a very important part of anyone’s life. It can’t be treated as a source of entertainment. This is my humble request.”