Exclusive: David Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani quarrel over the No.1 franchise

Abhishek Singh May 14 2019, 11.00 pm May 14 2019, 11.00 pm

Director David Dhawan remade his 1997 hit film Judwaa in 2017 with son Varun Dhawan. Judwaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of the year as it went on to make over 200 crores at the box office worldwide. Recently, David Dhawan announced that he is all set to remake his 1995 release Coolie No 1 which will star Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. By doing so, David Dhawan would revive the No 1 series franchise with Varun Dhawan in the remaining films but looks like there’s a glitch in the smooth run.

Sources have confirmed to in.com that the makers of the No 1 franchise wanted to revive the hit series. With Coolie No 1 first and then Hero No 1 later, David Dhawan had planned to take the franchise forward and revive it with Varun in the lead. If sources are to be believed, producer Vashu Bhagnani wants his son Jackie to be part of Hero No 1 and revive his career but the director is against it. David and Vashu are not on the same page when it comes to the lead for Hero No 1. Looking at Jackie’s track records, all his films have been duds at the box office, his last being Mitron.

Varun Dhawan has been ruling the box office with his back-to-back hit films except for his last release Kalank. Papa David Dhawan was no different back in his days. The director is widely known for his films back in the ’90s and early 2000s and has films like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Loafer, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Partner and many other hit films to his credit. After dominating the '90s, David went slow on the number of projects and has only made two films - Main Tera Hero in 2014 and Judwaa 2 in 2017. David and Varun have a good record at the box office as both their collaborations made good numbers.

We got in touch with David and Vashu to confirm the news. While Vashu denied the news and called it baseless, we are yet to hear from David Dhawan. We will update the story once we hear from him.