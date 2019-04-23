Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chhapaak; Vikrant Massey shares details

Onkar Kulkarni April 23 2019, 2.36 pm April 23 2019, 2.36 pm

Deepika Padukone garnered a lot of attention in the last few days, thanks to all the leaked images and videos from the sets of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The movie stars Deepika as Malti who is an acid attack survivor. The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The project has been making headlines from the time of its inception. And why not, the actress’s fans were excited to see her in the look of Malti. The project went on the floor last month and the pictures of the shoot went viral.

Deepika began shooting for the film on March 25 at the national capital. The first video that went viral had her filming scenes on the busy street of Delhi. The last video from the shoot that went viral had Deepika and the hero of the film Vikrant Massey filming a kissing scene at the terrace of a house. It was apparently captured by the locals from the neighbourhood and leaked online. The actor and the team wrapped up the first schedule recently and the actress came back to Mumbai.

In.com has received details about the next schedule of the film which is set to roll soon. Sharing the details, the film’s hero, popular television actor Vikrant Massey informs, “We’ll start shooting for the film next week. The schedule is going to be Mumbai based.” Thus, after shooting for the film at real locations in Delhi, Vikrant and Deepika will be filming their sequences at some interesting locations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, we asked Vikrant for his reaction on his kissing scene being leaked but he wished not to talk about it. Apart from Chhapaak, Vikrant says that he is also looking forward to his forthcoming feature films. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with Lootera in 2013, will also be seen in Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya.