Exclusive: Deepika Padukone was the ‘original choice’ for Imli; Anurag Basu clears if she is replacing Kangana Ranaut in the film

Onkar Kulkarni May 08 2019, 4.11 pm May 08 2019, 4.11 pm

Kangana Ranaut was all set to feature in Anurag Basu’s Imali. The actress was super excited to be a part of the project which is helmed by Anurag. Reason: the filmmaker has been her mentor as she made her Bollywood debut with his directorial venture Gangster in 2006. However, news broke that Kangana walked out of the project. In a statement given to the press, the actress felt really bad to step out of the project due to date issues. With her exit from the film, stories doing the rounds suggested that Anurag approached Deepika Padukone to play the female lead in the love story.

in.com got in touch with Anurag who is currently busy shooting for a multi-star cast movie. He cleared the air saying, “The buzz is not true.” During the conversation, he revealed that he approached Deepika at the time of the project’s inception. He elaborated, “At the beginning of the project I had approached Deepika. This was even before she got married. However, at the time she wanted to focus on her wedding and so she wasn’t keen on taking up any movies. This is when I moved to Kangana.”

Anurag says that he is currently focusing on the film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. The movie also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi. “Right now I want to concentrate on this project. Once this is done, I will think about Imli and its casting,” says Anurag.

It would have been interesting, to see Deepika team up with Anurag. This would have been the actress’s first with Basu, who has earlier directed films like Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites, Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer Barfi! and Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos. Besides Bollywood, Deepika has been in news for her glamorous appearance at the MET gala as she flaunted the “Barbie Doll” look at the international event.